 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Biden’s economic plan hits crunch time

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats hoped for a multi-trillion-dollar overhaul of domestic policy. They're hoping to pass a slimmed-down bill now that Sen. Joe Manchin is on board. But there's still no guarantee it will pass.

By

National News

July 11, 2022 - 3:37 PM

President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at Max S. Hayes High School on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (Angelo Merendino/Getty Images/TNS)

Crunch time has finally arrived for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda as congressional Democrats scramble for a deal on a slimmed-down version of what was once a multi-trillion-dollar overhaul of domestic policy.

The Senate aims to pass the revised package before its summer recess begins Aug. 8, a move that would line up a win for Democrats defending their slim congressional control ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Democrats appear to have learned from last year, when progressives and the White House tried to force holdout Senator Joe Manchin to accept a bill of up to $6 trillion. They later scaled it down to $2.2 trillion, but the moderate West Virginian — whose vote is pivotal in the 50-50 Senate — ended up walking away. 

