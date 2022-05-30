 | Mon, May 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Bidens in Texas to comfort grieving families

President pledges action: 'We are committed to turning this pain into action.'

By

National News

May 30, 2022 - 7:36 AM

Mario Quintanilla welcomes President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday, May 29, in Uvalde, Texas. Quintanilla said he deeply appreciated the visit during such a difficult time. (Kevin Rector/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

At Robb Elementary School, Biden visited a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed — and first lady Jill Biden added a bouquet of white flowers to those already placed in front of the school sign. The couple then viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student, the first lady touching the children’s photos as they moved along the row.

After visiting the memorial, Biden attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where several victims’ families are members, and one of the families was in attendance.

Related
May 26, 2022
May 25, 2022
May 25, 2022
May 24, 2022
Most Popular