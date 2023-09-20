Bill aims to protect ‘magic mushrooms’ laws

Rep. Robert Garcia plans to introduce legislation Wednesday aimed at discouraging federal law enforcement agencies from conducting raids or otherwise intervening in states and localities that have approved local measures to legalize or decriminalize the use and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

The California Democrat said the federal bill is modeled after similar laws passed over the last decade that have led agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI to de-emphasize the investigation and prosecution of cannabis-related crimes, despite the fact that marijuana — like psilocybin — remains illegal at the federal level.

“We’re taking the exact same language that was used for cannabis and we’re applying it to psilocybin,” Garcia said in an interview Tuesday. “This really empowers states and localities … so that they know the federal government is not going to get in the way with criminalization.”