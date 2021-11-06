 | Sat, Nov 06, 2021
Bipartisan vote secures win for infrastructure

13 Republicans sided with Democrats for a $1 trillion program to build new roads and bridges, improve the country's aging water systems, and expand broadband.

By

National News

November 6, 2021 - 9:38 AM

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters on her way to the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Late on Friday night, the House passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill after months of negotiations. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.

The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.

Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.

