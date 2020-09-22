Menu Search Log in

Bobcat fire again threatening California observatory

Fire news battle to save the 116-year-old Mount Wilson Observatory, days after beating back the flames to save it.

By

National News

September 22, 2020 - 9:34 AM

Los Angeles County firefighter Tommy Davis watches a water-dropping helicopter make a drop on the Bobcat fire as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest near Llano, California on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Some houses and structures were lost in the Bobcat fire, but most were saved. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Fire crews remain in battle mode as efforts to save the 116-year-old Mount Wilson Observatory from the raging Bobcat fire continue.

Days after officials announced that firefighters had beaten back advancing flames and the observatory was safe, firefighters are battling flare-ups at the top of the mountain.

“Just when I thought the danger was over — it wasn’t,” Thomas Meneghi, the observatory’s executive director, said Monday. “As I was leaving (Sunday), eight more strike units were rumbling up the road.”

Related
August 21, 2020
November 12, 2018
August 7, 2018
August 1, 2018
Trending