Bobcat fire again threatening California observatory

LOS ANGELES — Fire crews remain in battle mode as efforts to save the 116-year-old Mount Wilson Observatory from the raging Bobcat fire continue.

Days after officials announced that firefighters had beaten back advancing flames and the observatory was safe, firefighters are battling flare-ups at the top of the mountain.

“Just when I thought the danger was over — it wasn’t,” Thomas Meneghi, the observatory’s executive director, said Monday. “As I was leaving (Sunday), eight more strike units were rumbling up the road.”