 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

House expected to vote to pass debt ceiling bill

The House has passed a procedural vote on the debt ceiling and budget cuts package. Members are expected to vote in favor of the bill later Wednesday evening.

By

National News

May 31, 2023 - 2:05 PM

The U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 16, 2021. Photo by (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crossing a crucial hurdle, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package to avert default headed toward House passage late Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assembled a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans against fierce conservative blowback and progressive dissent.

Tensions rose during an afternoon procedural vote when heavy Republican support lagged, but the package ultimately sailed to approval once Democrats unleashed favorable votes in a show of bipartisan support. Onlookers filled the visitor galleries. The vote was 241-187 to proceed toward final approval.

As debate began, Biden expressed optimism that the agreement he negotiated with McCarthy would pass the chamber and avoid an economically disastrous default on America’s debts.

Related
May 30, 2023
December 8, 2021
October 13, 2021
September 28, 2021
Most Popular