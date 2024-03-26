 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Bridge collapses in Baltimore river after vessel hits support column

A container ship struck a support column for Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, sending it plunging into the river. At least six people are missing.

National News

March 26, 2024 - 1:23 PM

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday, March 26, after a support column was struck by a container ship headed for Sri Lanka. Photo by Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun/TNS

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a support column was struck by a container ship, sending at least seven cars into the Patapsco River, launching a search-and-rescue operation and prompting Gov. Wes Moore to declare a state of emergency.

The crew had issued a “mayday” saying that it had lost power and propulsion before hitting the bridge, authorities said, calling it an accident.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, just a few hours after the incident, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said authorities are “still very much in an active search and rescue posture,” noting they are searching for “upwards of seven individuals” and that sonar has detected the presence of vehicles in the water. 

