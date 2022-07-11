 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Bring Brittney Griner home

There is plenty of reason to fear that Griner will not be treated fairly.

July 11, 2022 - 5:23 PM

U.S. WNBA basketball superstar Britney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

In February, according to her own telling, WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner did exactly what many of us have done at some point in our lives: realized she had an impending trip for which she hadn’t packed and threw together a bag, forgetting everything that was in there.

Thousands of Americans can relate to the frustrating experience of TSA pulling them aside to carefully extricate a pocket knife or small tube of lotion or something equally harmless as if it were a nuclear warhead.

The difference for Griner was that it was less than a gram of cannabis oil in some overlooked vape cartridges, and, to her misfortune, the finders weren’t TSA but Russian customs officers, who promptly took her into custody for illegal drug possession and smuggling.

