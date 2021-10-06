 | Wed, Oct 06, 2021
Budget: Biden conceding smaller price

A push for a $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, and President Joe Biden and other lawmakers are showing signs of flexibility.

By

National News

October 6, 2021 - 10:22 AM

U.S President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.

In virtual meetings Monday and Tuesday with small groups of House Democrats, Biden said he reluctantly expected the legislation’s final version to weigh in between $1.9 trillion and $2.3 trillion, a Democrat familiar with the sessions said Tuesday. He told them he didn’t think he could do better than that, the person said, reflecting demands from some of the party’s more conservative lawmakers.

Biden used those same figures during a Friday meeting in the Capitol with nearly all House Democrats, according to that person and a second Democrat familiar with the gathering. Both Democrats would describe the meetings only on condition of anonymity.

