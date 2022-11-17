Buffalo could get hammered with 4 feet of snow

NEW YORK — Buffalo and western New York are facing several feet of snow from a “crippling” and “paralyzing” storm later this week, in the words of the National Weather Service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon and announced that the New York State Thruway would be closed to commercial traffic starting Thursday at 4 p.m. from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border. The storm was expected to make travel hazardous and potentially knock out power.

Starting as a mix of rain, snow, and possible hail, the precipitation was predicted to morph into an all-snow storm Wednesday night, the NWS said.