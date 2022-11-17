 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Buffalo could get hammered with 4 feet of snow

Buffalo and western New York are facing several feet of snow later this week.

A pedestrian crosses train tracks as lake effect snow bands again set up on Dec. 14, 2010, in Buffalo, New York. Buffalo and western New York are facing several feet of snow later this week. (John Normile/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Buffalo and western New York are facing several feet of snow from a “crippling” and “paralyzing” storm later this week, in the words of the National Weather Service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon and announced that the New York State Thruway would be closed to commercial traffic starting Thursday at 4 p.m. from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border. The storm was expected to make travel hazardous and potentially knock out power.

Starting as a mix of rain, snow, and possible hail, the precipitation was predicted to morph into an all-snow storm Wednesday night, the NWS said.

