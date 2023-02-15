 | Wed, Feb 15, 2023
Buffalo shooter gets life in prison

“There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances,” Judge Susan Eagan said as she sentenced him.

February 15, 2023 - 3:35 PM

In a photo shot from television, Buffalo, New York, shooting suspect Payton Gendron is arraigned before a judge on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo. (Niyi Fote/TheNEWS2/Zuma Press/TNS)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron’s sentencing when a man in the audience rushed at him. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn’t be charged. The proceeding then resumed with more emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.

Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologized to victims and their families in a brief statement.

