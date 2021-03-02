Buffett encourages investors to ‘bet on America’

Menu Search Log in

Warren Buffett wrote a letter to his shareholders and other investors to focus on long-term prospects for railroad, utility and insurance businesses and stocks, but also encouraged them to maintain faith in the overall U.S. economy.

March 2, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett encouraged investors to maintain their faith in America’s economy and the businesses his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns in a reassuring letter to his shareholders Saturday.

Buffett hardly even addressed the coronavirus that ravaged many businesses last year, instead focusing on the long-term prospects for the railroad, utility and insurance businesses and stocks that belong to Berkshire Hathaway. But he said U.S. business will thrive over time in spite of the pandemic.

“In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking,” Buffett wrote.

