Menu Search Log in

Buttigieg bullish on infrastructure

Boost in infrastructure could come with a $2 trillion price tag.

By

National News

March 3, 2021 - 9:47 AM

Northbound motorists enter U.S. 169 at the Minnesota Road intersection Monday. The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a replacement project for the seven-mile stretch of highway will enter its second phase Friday, with crews closing 169 between Hawaii and Delaware roads near Humboldt. Northbound traffic along 169 will once again be allowed from Hawaii Road; southbound traffic will remain closed between Hawaii and Minnesota roads. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that Congress has an opportunity to deliver a generational boost in infrastructure spending as the Biden administration readies a package that could reach as high as $2 trillion.

“If we get this moment right, we can have a once-in-a-generation delivery of infrastructure support that can be used by states, by cities, by counties, by tribes and territories,” Buttigieg said in an interview at CityLab 2021, a virtual summit for urban leaders hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Aspen Institute.

“Of course this is not the first time that a new administration has raised expectations and hopes around infrastructure,” he continued. “So we’ve got to make sure that this time we actually get to deliver. But I really believe because of the urgency of the moment, and frankly because of the impatience of the public, that with some support and prodding of Washington by local leaders like some of the folks we’re gathered with today, we really can get it done this time.”

Related
March 1, 2021
April 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending