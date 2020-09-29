Menu Search Log in

California fires overwhelm wineries

Some 70,000 residents have been evacuated in Napa and Sonoma counties.

By

National News

September 29, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department work Sunday to contain flames encroaching on a vineyard in Napa County, California. Photo by (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters say they hoped dying winds would enable them to bear down on a wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations while a second blaze killed at least three people.

The Glass Fire raged through Napa and Sonoma counties on Monday, tripling in size to around 56.6 square miles without any containment.

Some two dozen homes had burned, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

