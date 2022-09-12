 | Mon, Sep 12, 2022
California weather unleashes floods

Unstable air persisted and powerful thunderstorms unleashed flash floods that inundated roads and highways across inland areas.

September 12, 2022 - 4:24 PM

Nasrin Hamidi gets caught in a wave crashing on the boulders at Capistrano Beach in Dana Point, CA on Friday, September 9, 2022. The remains of Hurricane Kay combined with the morning high tide brought the danger of further erosion to the area. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week’s Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze.

Major fires were also burning in Oregon and Washington, blanketing swaths of the Western states in thick smoke and prompting alarms about unhealthy air quality.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

