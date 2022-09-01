 | Fri, Sep 02, 2022
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

Temperatures in the area on Wednesday hit 107 degrees and winds gusted to 17 mph, forecasters said.

September 1, 2022 - 3:18 PM

CalFire crews battle a wildfire along Barrett Junction Rd on San Diego on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (Photo by Sandy Huffaker for The SD Union-Tribune)

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.

The Route Fire near Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through more than 8 square miles of hills containing scattered houses. Traffic was snarled on Interstate 5, a major north-south route running through fire area. Containment was estimated at 12%.

Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while aircraft dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.

