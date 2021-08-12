 | Thu, Aug 12, 2021
California’s Dixie fire is among the state’s most destructive

More than 1,000 homes and businesses have been obliterated by the flames and more than 500,000 acres.

August 12, 2021 - 10:33 AM

The sign for Main Street survived the Dixie fire on on Aug. 8, 2021, in Greenville, California. (Maranie R. Staab/Getty Images/TNS)

The second-largest wildfire in California history now also ranks among the state’s most destructive.

Since igniting in Northern California nearly a month ago, the Dixie fire has leveled the Gold Rush town of Greenville and grown to more than 500,000 acres, destroying at least 1,045 structures in its fiery wake, according to fire officials.

More than 550 structures consumed by the blaze were homes, with the majority being “single residences,” according to the latest incident report.

