California’s Dixie fire is among the state’s most destructive

The second-largest wildfire in California history now also ranks among the state’s most destructive.

Since igniting in Northern California nearly a month ago, the Dixie fire has leveled the Gold Rush town of Greenville and grown to more than 500,000 acres, destroying at least 1,045 structures in its fiery wake, according to fire officials.

More than 550 structures consumed by the blaze were homes, with the majority being “single residences,” according to the latest incident report.