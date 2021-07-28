Capitol attack: ‘Kill him,’ racial slurs and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — During emotional, tense and sometimes angry testimony, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters.

“I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” said Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the first hearing Tuesday of the new House investigation into the insurrection.

The Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, came after then-President Trump held a rally in Washington where he urged his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Yet despite extensive documentation of the violence, some Republicans have sought to deny and downplay the carnage that unfolded.