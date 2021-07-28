 | Wed, Jul 28, 2021
Capitol attack: ‘Kill him,’ racial slurs and more

At the House panel hearing, officers offer details of their experiences during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

July 28, 2021 - 9:08 AM

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Harry Dunn listens during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — During emotional, tense and sometimes angry testimony, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 vividly recalled the violence they endured while fighting against a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters.

“I was grabbed, beaten, Tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” said Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the first hearing Tuesday of the new House investigation into the insurrection. 

The Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win, came after then-President Trump held a rally in Washington where he urged his followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Yet despite extensive documentation of the violence, some Republicans have sought to deny and downplay the carnage that unfolded.

