 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Capitol rioter gets 41-month prison sentence

Martial arts expert assaulted a Metropolitan Police Department officer during the Jan. 6 uprising. Said he was 'mislead' by the QAnon far-right movement that espoused Donald Trump would be reinstated president, despite losing the 2020 general election

By

National News

November 10, 2021 - 12:58 PM

Protesters smash the door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

A New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison, a likely benchmark for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence that day.

Scott Fairlamb, 44, was the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot. His 41-month prison term is the longest among 32 riot-related sentences handed down so far.

Fairlamb’s punishment likely will guide other judges who sentence rioters who clashed with police at the Capitol. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said it was significant that his sentencing of Fairlamb was the first for assaulting an officer, with more guilty pleas likely in the coming months.

