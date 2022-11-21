 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Carriers cheery about on-time holiday deliveries

The nation’s major shipping companies are in the best shape to get holiday shoppers’ packages delivered on time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting a return to normalcy.

The nation’s major shipping companies are in good shape to get shoppers’ packages delivered on time this holiday season. 

Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx are expected to have excess capacity after struggling under a crush of holiday packages in 2020 and 2021. There are several factors at play: Consumers have gotten an early start, done more shopping in stores and moderated spending because of inflationary pressures. 

An extra shipping day between Thanksgiving and Christmas helps, too.

