Carter to lie in state next week

WASHINGTON — Funeral services of former President Jimmy Carter will span from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region said Monday.

Carter, who died Sunday at 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, lived the longest of any U.S. president in history.

Following a service in Georgia and a public viewing as he lies in repose from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, Carter’s body will travel to Washington, D.C., according to a schedule the task force provided Monday.

Ceremonies shift to the Washington area on Jan. 7. After landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, in the afternoon, his body will travel to the U.S. Navy Memorial. Carter was a Navy veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

A funeral procession to the U.S. Capitol will take place in the afternoon.

Members of Congress are slated to pay their respects at a service scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

While Carter lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, the public can offer their respects beginning Jan. 7 from 7 p.m. to midnight. People can also pay their respects starting 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Carter’s body will then be taken to Washington National Cathedral Jan. 9 for a 10 a.m. funeral service. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, the New York Times reported Monday.

Carter and his family will then travel back to Georgia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where there will be a private funeral service and interment in his hometown of Plains.