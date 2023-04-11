Chaos erupts as Maryland lawmakers adjourn 

After a 90-day session largely devoted to Democratic priorities, the Maryland House of Delegates devolved into a Republican-led shouting match with just six minutes before the General Assembly adjourned for the year.

With a fresh term, an ally in Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and new seats gained by the party following the 2022 general election, the members of the party in control of the General Assembly had focused their eyes on their priorities this session.

Members of the minority party, meanwhile, objected from the start to legislation at the top of Democrats’ lists, particularly bills to address U.S. Supreme Court decisions last year that disrupted abortion access across the country and rendered Maryland’s concealed carry gun policy unconstitutional.