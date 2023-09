At-home COVID-19 tests allow you to collect your sample and detect active COVID-19 infections.

But what if you have at-home COVID-19 tests nearing expiration or expired on your shelf?

Matthew Binnicker, Ph.D., director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, says companies set the original test dates arbitrarily due to these diagnostic at-home tests being developed rapidly. So, check your boxes before you toss them.