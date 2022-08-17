 | Wed, Aug 17, 2022
Cheney ousted in Wyoming primary, ponders next move

She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.”

August 17, 2022 - 3:53 PM

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event on Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyoming. Rep. Cheney was defeated in her primary race by Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.”

She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.”

