Chicken hits the road

HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont family’s chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state’s largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Someone having coffee on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.

“That’s a chicken! That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?”