Classes canceled as Chicago teachers demand remote learning

Chicago's teachers union is demanding schools be closed for remote learning until COVID-19 cases "substantially subside" or until the union approves safety protocols for the district. Schools were closed today as the union and city leaders argue over how to handle the pandemic.

January 5, 2022 - 10:17 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes today after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Chicago has rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying it was disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. But the union argued the district’s safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable.

Students had returned to class Monday in Chicago after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and making other real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic.

