 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
‘Cocaine cat’ will live at zoo

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system will live at the Cincinnati Zoo after escaping from its owner.

March 10, 2023 - 4:55 PM

This Serval Cat is Bigger than It Looks, Maybe 24 Inches Long and 14 Inches High

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system after an escape at a traffic stop now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home, much to the delight of social media users still amused by the recent release of the movie “Cocaine Bear.”

The wild cat’s story has trended online, where users relished in the absurdity of the horror comedy, which riffs off the true story of a 175-pound black bear that was found dead near a duffle bag and some $2 million worth of cocaine. Social media users have predictably dubbed the serval “cocaine cat.”

The slender feline made its escape after its owner was pulled over by police on Jan. 28, according to local animal control officials. It leapt from the car into a tree.

