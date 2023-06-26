 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Colorado nightclub shooter gets life in prison

The gunman who admitted to killing five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison Monday, following an emotional penalty phase hearing. Several loved ones of the victims described the shooter as a "monster."

June 26, 2023 - 2:24 PM

A friend of victim Raymond Green Vance lights candles in front of his portrait during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 2022. Photo by Cecilia Sanchez/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The person who killed five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after victims called the shooter a “monster” and “coward” who hunted down revelers in a calculated attack on a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community.

During an emotional courtroom hearing packed with victims and family members, Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder – one for each person at Club Q on the night of the shooting. Aldrich also pleaded no contest to two hate crimes, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.

“This thing sitting in this court room is not a human, it is a monster,” said Jessica Fierro, who’s daughter’s boyfriend was killed that night. “The devil awaits with open arms.”

