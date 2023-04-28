 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Common ground on the debt limit? Here’s what to look for

The work requirements and spending caps in Republicans’ bill would likely need to be softened to win Democratic support, but both parties share some interest or prior voting records on such policies.

By

National News

April 28, 2023 - 4:27 PM

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., the former No. 2 House Democrat, says at minimum "rational" spending limits would have to be on the table in negotiations with Republicans over the debt limit and spending cut bill. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

​WASHINGTON — The House-passed debt limit and spending cut bill won’t survive bipartisan negotiations in full. But there are some potentially salvageable pieces of the GOP measure that could end up in a final deal.

While most lawmakers in either party aren’t ready to start talking about compromise, the few who are point to work requirements for benefit programs, discretionary spending caps and a fiscal commission as potential areas for bipartisan agreement.

The work requirements and spending caps in Republicans’ bill would likely need to be softened to win Democratic support, but both parties share some interest or prior voting records on such policies.

Related
September 30, 2021
September 28, 2021
September 22, 2021
June 20, 2019
Most Popular