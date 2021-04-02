 | Fri, Apr 02, 2021
Community corps to boost vaccinations

President Joe Biden's administration launches a "We Can Do This" campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

National News

April 2, 2021 - 10:54 AM

Los Angeles resident Henry Fredricks, 62, right, prepares to get a vaccine from registered nurse Nili Steiner at Karsh Family Social Service Center pop-up clinic for older adults on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pharmacist Nasrin Assil fills syringes with vaccine, left. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to overcome vaccine hesitancy, the Biden administration on Thursday stepped up its outreach efforts to skeptical Americans, launching a coalition of community, religious and celebrity partners to promote COVID-19 shots in hard-hit communities. 

The administration’s “We Can Do This” campaign features television and social media ads, but it also relies on a community corps of public health, athletic, faith and other groups to spread the word about the safety and efficacy of the three approved vaccines. The campaign comes amid worries that reluctance to get vaccinated will delay the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic — and is kicking off as the U.S. is anticipating a boost in vaccine supply that will make all adult Americans eligible for vaccines by the beginning of May.

President Joe Biden encouraged more than 1,000 faith leaders on Thursday to continue their efforts to promote vaccinations in their communities. “They’re going to listen to your words more than they are to me as president of the United States,” Biden said.

