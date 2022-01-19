 | Wed, Jan 19, 2022
Companies pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near some airports after airlines said it would interfere with aircraft technology and cause widespread flight disruptions.

National News

January 19, 2022

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation’s largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause widespread flight disruptions.

The decision from the companies came Tuesday as the Biden administration intervened to broker tried to broker a settlement between the telecoms and airlines over a rollout of new 5G service.

The companies said they will launch 5G or fifth-generation service Wednesday, but they will delay turning on 5G cell towers within a 2-mile radius of runways designated by federal officials. They did not say how long they would keep those towers idle.

