BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire today in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states.

The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already burned more than 476 square miles an area about the size of Los Angeles.

The blaze just north of the California state line was 25% contained as of today.