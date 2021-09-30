 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Congress to avert partial shutdown

Congress is working on a plan that would prevent a partial government shutdown at least until early December. It will buy lawmakers more time to craft the spending bills as President Joe Biden attempts to pass his legislative priorities.

September 30, 2021 - 10:21 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after attending the memorial of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote today, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit isn’t raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling on their own, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.

