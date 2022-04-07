 | Thu, Apr 07, 2022
Congress to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban

Congress voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil in response to the continued invasion of Ukraine.

April 7, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. - Russian forces on March 10, 2022, rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting a mass evacuation effort. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities.

House action came after the Senate approved the two bills with 100-0 votes. The measures now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly support the substance of the two bills, but they had languished for weeks in the Senate as lawmakers worked to hammer out the final details.

