Congressman-elect dies from COVID-19

Luke Letlow, a newly elected U.S. congressman set to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was 41.
Letlow, a Republican who won his House seat in a Dec. 5 special election in the northeast Louisiana district, died at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center, the Associated Press reported.
Letlow was diagnosed with the disease Dec. 18. He was admitted to a hospital the next day and then transferred to the Shreveport facility’s intensive care unit Dec. 23.
