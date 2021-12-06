 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
Congressman’s Christmas card draws fire

Thomas Massie's Christmas card, featuring him and his family showing assorted weaponry, is under fire for the photo.

December 6, 2021 - 9:19 AM

In this photo from Jan. 31, 2020, Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY) draws a Ruger LCP handgun from his pocket during a rally in support of the Second Amendment in Frankfort, Ky. Photo by (Bryan Woolston/Getty Images/TNS)

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie posted his family’s Christmas card on Twitter Saturday. In that photo, all seven family members are brandishing high-powered weapons, including the family patriarch, who is grinning while holding what appears to be an M-60 machine gun.

The photo was put online days after a Michigan shooter fatally shot four students at Oxford Charter Township high school, using a “Christmas present” from his parents.

“Merry Christmas!” Massie wrote on Twitter. “Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

