Congressman’s Christmas card draws fire

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie posted his family’s Christmas card on Twitter Saturday. In that photo, all seven family members are brandishing high-powered weapons, including the family patriarch, who is grinning while holding what appears to be an M-60 machine gun.

The photo was put online days after a Michigan shooter fatally shot four students at Oxford Charter Township high school, using a “Christmas present” from his parents.

“Merry Christmas!” Massie wrote on Twitter. “Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”