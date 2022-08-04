 | Thu, Aug 04, 2022
Congresswoman killed in crash

National News

August 4, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Jackie Walorski (TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said.

Police said the SUV in which Walorski was riding crossed a state highway’s centerline and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served six years in the state’s Legislature.

