Conservative Florida parents shift ire to critical race theory

Conservative activists turned their attention to rooting out "critical race theory" in classrooms, even though school district officials have taken pains to explain that is not part of their curriculum.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown here in 2020, recently stressed the importance of the subject of critical race theory ahead of<strong id="strong-22b591bc7f87fd47eadb57e431ee4b49"> </strong> the 2022 elections, which include his gubernatorial reelection bid. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

TAMPA, Fla. — With the debate over school masks waning in much of Florida, conservative activists have  again turned their attention to rooting out “critical race theory” in classrooms.

Many have changed their approach from earlier this year as they show up at meetings to confront school boards.

Rather than offer general criticisms like how schools are “teaching victimhood,” speakers have begun focusing on specific programs that they suggest violate the state’s rule banning certain lessons. The strategy has placed a new focus on educational practices that have been around for years, largely unchallenged by the public.

