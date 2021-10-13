Conservative Florida parents shift ire to critical race theory

TAMPA, Fla. — With the debate over school masks waning in much of Florida, conservative activists have again turned their attention to rooting out “critical race theory” in classrooms.

Many have changed their approach from earlier this year as they show up at meetings to confront school boards.

Rather than offer general criticisms like how schools are “teaching victimhood,” speakers have begun focusing on specific programs that they suggest violate the state’s rule banning certain lessons. The strategy has placed a new focus on educational practices that have been around for years, largely unchallenged by the public.