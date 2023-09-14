Could open primaries douse extremism? 

BOISE, Idaho — High-profile Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and lieutenant governor, have endorsed a proposed ballot initiative that would overhaul primary elections and install ranked-choice voting in the state.

A coalition of advocacy groups are collecting signatures to place a question on next year’s ballot. It would ask voters whether Idaho should eliminate partisan primaries and use ranked-choice voting in general elections.

While the Idaho Republican Party has condemned the measure, a new group, Republicans for Open Primaries, has formed to support it. Among the 116 members are former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and First Lady Lori Otter.