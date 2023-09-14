 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Could open primaries douse extremism? 

Idaho Republicans endorsed a proposed ballot initiative to overhaul primary elections and install ranked-choice voting in the state.

By

National News

September 14, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Idaho Republicans, including former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, gather at the Idaho Capitol, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, to announce their support for an initiative that would eliminate partisan primary elections. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/TNS)

BOISE, Idaho — High-profile Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and lieutenant governor, have endorsed a proposed ballot initiative that would overhaul primary elections and install ranked-choice voting in the state.

A coalition of advocacy groups are collecting signatures to place a question on next year’s ballot. It would ask voters whether Idaho should eliminate partisan primaries and use ranked-choice voting in general elections.

While the Idaho Republican Party has condemned the measure, a new group, Republicans for Open Primaries, has formed to support it. Among the 116 members are former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and First Lady Lori Otter.

Related
January 31, 2022
April 27, 2020
March 16, 2020
October 31, 2018
Most Popular