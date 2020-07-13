Menu Search Log in

Countdown: Election Day is closer than you think

The coronavirus pandemic, President Trump's commutation of a advisor Roger Stone's prison sentence and a stalled economy have thrown the 2020 presidential campaign into another lurch. Here are several questions to ponder as Election Day nears.

By

National News

July 13, 2020 - 9:27 AM

Drivers line up for COVID-19 testing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 2. Photo by Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel / TNS

Presidential politics move fast. What we’re watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign:

Days to general election: 113

THE NARRATIVE

Related
May 14, 2020
April 7, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 5, 2020
Trending