Menu Search Log in

Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Couple said they were facing an angry mob and feared for their safety when they held guns while standing outside their home in a well-to-do neighborhood. They say they support the Black Lives Matter movement.

By

National News

June 30, 2020 - 10:15 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple who stood outside their St. Louis mansion and pointed guns at protesters support the Black Lives Matter movement and don’t want to become heroes to those who oppose the cause, their attorney said Monday.

Video posted online showed Mark McCloskey, 63, and his 61-year-old wife, Patricia, standing outside their Renaissance palazzo-style home Sunday night in the city’s well-to-do Central West End neighborhood as protesters marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. He could be heard yelling while holding a long-barreled gun. His wife stood next to him with a handgun.

Mark McCloskey told KMOV-TV that he and wife, who are personal injury lawyers, were facing an “angry mob” on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

Related
June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
May 29, 2020
February 28, 2020
Trending