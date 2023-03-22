 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Court chews on Jack Daniels, dog toy dispute

The question for the court has to do with whether the toy’s maker infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks.

By

National News

March 22, 2023 - 3:46 PM

A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in Arlington, Va., Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a spirited dispute Wednesday between whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s and the manufacturer of a squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor’s bottle and label.

The question for the court has to do with whether the toy’s maker infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks.

Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the original bottle has the words “Old No. 7 brand” and “Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey,” the parody proclaims: “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.” The original bottle notes it is 40% alcohol by volume. The parody features a dog’s face and says it’s “43% Poo by Vol.” and “100% Smelly.”

Related
May 13, 2019
May 10, 2019
December 21, 2016
December 17, 2013
Most Popular