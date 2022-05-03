 | Tue, May 03, 2022
Court poised to ditch Roe

A leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court shows the high court is likely to overturn the landmark abortion case. The ruling would let states dictate abortion laws.

May 3, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Abortion rights activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. In a leaked initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito allegedly wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe, but the bombshell leak of the draft opinion appeared to accelerate that drive Tuesday, setting the country on course for an even more jumbled landscape of abortion rights even before the court actually issues its ruling.

Almost immediately after Politico released the draft Monday night, Republicans who had fostered a decades-long push to end abortion rights cheered the prospect while Democrats vowed to fight the possible overturning of a constitutional right that has been in place for nearly a half-century.

