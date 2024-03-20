 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Court puts Texas migrant law back on hold

A late-night order from a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel put on hold Texas's state expansion into border enforcement.

National News

March 20, 2024 - 3:14 PM

A member of the National Guard directs a vehicle at the gate to Shelby Park along the Rio Grande, Wednesday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo by AP Photo/Eric Gay

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Plans by Texas to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally were again on hold Wednesday after setting off uncertainty along the border and anger from Mexico flared during a brief few hours that the law was allowed to take effect.

A late-night order Tuesday from a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel put on hold — again — Texas’ dramatic state expansion into border enforcement. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for the strict immigration law, dealing a victory to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and encouraging GOP lawmakers in other states that are pushing for similar measures.

But later in a 2-1 order, an appeals court panel continued the legal seesaw surrounding the Texas law, again pausing it ahead of oral arguments that were scheduled for Wednesday. It was not clear how quickly the next decision might come.

