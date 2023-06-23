 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Court rejects challenge to Biden’s deportation policy

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Texas and Louisiana challenging President Biden's policy that prioritizes deportation of immigrants deemed to pose the greatest risk of public safety. States lack the money and firepower to deport all 11 million or so illegal immigrants, justices ruled in an 8-1 vote.

June 23, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on May 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. Mayorkas took questions from reporters about the expiration Title 42. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican-led challenge to a long-blocked Biden administration policy that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest risk to public safety or were picked up at the border.

The justices voted 8-1 to allow the policy to take effect, recognizing there is not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally.

Louisiana and Texas had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.

