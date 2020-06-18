Menu Search Log in

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

Called 'Dreamers,' these young people, brought to the United States by their parents, have known no other home. President Trump's goal was to send them back to their 'native' homelands.

June 18, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Jordin Chavez stands in the crowd with a sign during a support rally for DACA recipients in Dallas in 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

