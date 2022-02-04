 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000

Deaths are back to an average of more than 2,400, which is where they were last winter when the vaccine drive was just getting started. New daily cases have dropped everywhere except Maine, although deaths are still on the rise in 35 states.

February 4, 2022 - 2:49 PM

Lily Bream, 11, from Towamencin, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Mayank Amin who owns the Skippack Pharmacy in November.

With the brutal omicron wave rapidly loosening its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states, even as the nation’s death toll closes in on another bleak round number: 900,000.

The number of lives lost to the pandemic in the U.S. stood at over 897,000 as of midday Friday, with deaths running at an average of more than 2,400 a day, back up to where they were last winter, when the vaccine drive was still getting started.

New cases per day have tanked by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January, the curve trending downward in every state but Maine. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen 15% over that period to about 124,000.

