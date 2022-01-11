 | Tue, Jan 11, 2022
COVID-infected health workers stay on the job

Hospital staffing shortages across the country have prompted some health care workers to stay on the job, even if they're infected with COVID-19. The working sick have mild to no symptoms.

January 11, 2022 - 10:17 AM

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all.

The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing.

California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones.

