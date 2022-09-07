 | Wed, Sep 07, 2022
COVID shot, like flu, may be annual

COVID-19 boosters are likely to become an annual thing like the flu shot, although some high-risk people may need them more often. That should make it easier to keep track of, health officials say.

September 7, 2022 - 2:52 PM

A nurse fils a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Kalamazoo Expo Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing. 

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”

