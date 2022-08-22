 | Mon, Aug 22, 2022
COVID vaccine boosters could be ready for fall

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its vaccine against new COVID variants as vaccine makers work toward a fall booster campaign.

August 22, 2022 - 12:32 PM

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and the company said doses are ready to ship.

